KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Two University of Tennessee football players have left the program, according to Jeremy Pruitt in the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Tuesday.

Junior wide receiver Jordan Murphy and sophomore cornerback Terrell Bailey have left the team.

Pruitt said it was their decision.

This comes after the Volunteers lost to Georgia State in the season opener on Aug. 31.

Murphy upset a lot of fans this week after tweeting a joke about losing to Georgia State.

