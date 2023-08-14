Emerald Youth Foundation launches parking pass program for UT football games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Emerald Youth Foundation is launching a program that offers season parking passes for fans attending University of Tennessee football games this fall.
For a fee of $350, fans can select to park at one of two properties:
- Emerald Youth Sansom Sports Complex at 234 Dale Avenue. Parking will be in a fenced, gravel lot directly across the street.
- Emerald Academy at 220 Carrick Street. Parking will be in a paved lot in the lower section of the school campus.
Both lots are within 1.4 miles of Neyland Stadium. Parking is only allowed for personal vehicles, not buses or RVs. Tailgating and alcohol are prohibited at both properties. For more details and to purchase, click here.
Proceeds raised benefit Emerald Youth’s programs.
“We believe that if fans are planning to pay to park as they come to cheer on the Vols, an added benefit is paying to park at a place that allows their dollar to be poured right back into the community to serve young people. Our hope is that this helps provide funding for our organization’s mission while also supporting the Big Orange," Director of Marketing and Communications of Emerald Youth John Crooks said.