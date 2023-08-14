Emerald Youth Foundation launches parking pass program for UT football games

Both lots are within 1.4 miles of Neyland Stadium. Parking is only allowed for personal vehicles, not buses or RVs. Tailgating and alcohol are prohibited at both properties. For more details and to purchase, click here .

“We believe that if fans are planning to pay to park as they come to cheer on the Vols, an added benefit is paying to park at a place that allows their dollar to be poured right back into the community to serve young people. Our hope is that this helps provide funding for our organization’s mission while also supporting the Big Orange," Director of Marketing and Communications of Emerald Youth John Crooks said.