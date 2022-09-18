x
Vols Football

ESPN College GameDay to return to Rocky Top for UT vs. Florida game

It will be the first time since 2016 College GameDay came to Knoxville.
Credit: WBIR

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — ESPN College GameDay will return to Knoxville this Saturday for the UT vs. Florida game. The college football pregame show will be set up on the University of Tennessee campus.

The show airs live on ESPN from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Live shots will also take place Friday for various ESPN programming and on Saturday morning’s SportsCenter prior to the show.

The kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. at Neyland Stadium.

It will be the tenth time that Tennessee will host College GameDay. The last time College GameDay was in Knoxville was during the 2016 season.

On September 24, 2016, during the last College GameDay at UT, the Vols defeated the Florida Gators 38-28.

The UT game this Saturday will also feature the return of Checker Neyland. Fans will dress in either orange or white depending on their seats to create the Vols iconic checkerboard pattern.

Vols head coach Josh Heupel receives $1 million raise

