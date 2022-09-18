ESPN College GameDay to return to Rocky Top for UT vs. Florida game

It will be the first time since 2016 College GameDay came to Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — ESPN College GameDay will return to Knoxville this Saturday for the UT vs. Florida game. The college football pregame show will be set up on the University of Tennessee campus.

You ready, Tennessee?!



For the first time since 2016, we are headed to Knoxville to see @Vol_Football take on @GatorsFB. pic.twitter.com/aT6DB4ydOW — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 18, 2022

The show airs live on ESPN from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Live shots will also take place Friday for various ESPN programming and on Saturday morning’s SportsCenter prior to the show.

The kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. at Neyland Stadium.

It will be the tenth time that Tennessee will host College GameDay. The last time College GameDay was in Knoxville was during the 2016 season.

On September 24, 2016, during the last College GameDay at UT, the Vols defeated the Florida Gators 38-28.