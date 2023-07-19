Five-star class of 2024 wide receiver Mike Matthews commits to Tennessee

Matthews chose the Vols over Georgia, USC and Clemson. He is the 13th-ranked player in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports composite ranking.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football made the biggest addition to its 2024 recruiting class so far when the Vols landed its five-star wide receiver Mike Matthews on Wednesday night.

Matthews is the Vols' first five-star commit in their class, and he ranked as the 13th-best prospect overall according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Matthews picked Tennessee over Georgia, Clemson and USC. He is also listed as the fourth-best wide receiver in his class and the third-best recruit out of Georgia.

The Parkview High School star received 33 total offers and is listed at 6'1" tall, 180 pounds. During his junior season, Matthews caught 48 passes for 1,031 yards and ten touchdowns while averaging over 21 yards per catch. He also recorded 23 tackles and two interceptions playing safety on defense.

Matthews is the Vols' first commit to be listed as a five-star wide receiver by the 247Sports composite rankings since 2010 when Tennessee landed Da'Rick Rogers.