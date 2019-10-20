Ben McKee, reporter for Rocky Top Insider, tweeted multiple videos of players and coaches from both Tennessee and Alabama teams talking and hugging after the game Saturday night.

One video shows Former Vols Head Coach Butch Jones going from player to player, giving them hugs and sharing some words. Some of those players included Jarrett Guarantano, Trey Smith and Marquez Callaway.

Butch Jones is currently an offensive analyst for the University of Alabama football program. He was fired as Tennessee's head football coach in November of 2017 in the middle of the season.

McKee also tweeted a video of Brandon Kennedy, a Vols offensive lineman who transferred from Alabama, catching up with some of his former teammates.

Another video tweeted by McKee shows Vols wide receiver Jauan Jennings hugging and sharing a fun moment with former Tennessee staffer and current director of player personnel for Alabama Bob Welton.

It may have been a tough loss for Big Orange, but both sides showed there can be some love and respect within the third Saturday in October.

