KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee has announced the game time for the Vols' faceoff against the University of Florida.

The Vols will take on the Gators at Neyland Stadium on Dec. 5. The game will start at 3:30 p.m. and be televised on CBS.