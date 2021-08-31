Get to know Tennessee Vols quarterback, Joe Milton

On Monday, head coach Josh Heupel named Michigan transfer, Joe Milton, Tennessee's starting quarterback.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel named Michigan transfer, Joe Milton starting quarterback.

The Vols open the season and the Josh Heupel era on Thursday, September 2nd against Bowling Green.

UT goes into Neyland Stadium as a 34-point favorite.

After a preseason battle, Milton beat out Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker and sophomore Harrison Bailey.

Milton started five games for Michigan last season. In his five appearances, Milton completed 80 of 141 passes for 1,077 yards and four touchdowns while also throwing four interceptions.

Despite his numbers at Michigan, Josh Heupel and offensive coordinator Alex Golesh have said the starting job will go to the most consistent player and the one who can process the offense the quickest.

"At the end of the day, Joe's grasp of our offense in a short amount of time, his growth during the middle portion of training, and his acceleration in what we are doing with his physical attributes and decision making led us to put the ball in his hands for the first game," Heupel said regarding Joe Milton.

Heupel said he cannot name just "one thing" that separated Milton from the pack.

"I don't think there is just one thing. First of all, I really do mean it when I say that I love that group." Heupel said regarding the quarterback room.

"They push each other and are really positive. Our team and offensive group see and feel that energy. All three of them have a positive effect on the offense and team as a whole." Heupel said.

Michigan was sidelined with Covid-19 in 2020, only playing six games last season. The Wolverines last three games were canceled.

Milton told us at the start of training camp that he feels prepared to play in the SEC after the adversity he faced last season.

His stature is what could help him navigate this offense and the way Heupel wants to play. He's quick on his feet and able to break tackles with his legs. He stands at 6-foot-5, weighing 244 pounds. His teammates say his arm is like a "bullet."

Joe Milton joined the Vols roster in April following the spring season.