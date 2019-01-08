KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football head coach Jeremy Pruitt is set to hold his season-opening press conference Thursday at noon.

Media will fill the Ray & Lucy Hand Digital Studio to hear what coach has to say about how practices have been going and what's in store for the 2019-20 season.

The Vols begin their second season under head coach Jeremy Pruitt on Aug. 31 at 3:30 p.m. against Georgia State. Tennessee finished the 2018 season with a 5-7 record including wins over no. 11 Kentucky and no. 21 Auburn.

The Big Orange begins fall camp on Friday afternoon.

With that in mind, here are some storylines to watch for throughout camp and into the start of the season.

Tennessee football fans will have a chance to watch practice and get autographs from players and Coach Pruitt on Sunday, August 4 at Neyland Stadium.

Admission and parking is free and fans can enter the stadium through Gate 21 beginning at 1:30 p.m. Practice will begin at 2:30 p.m. and the autograph session will begin when practice ends at about 4:30 p.m.

