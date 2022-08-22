Hendon Hooker named to Manning Award Preseason Watch List

The Manning Award is in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning.

NEW ORLEANS — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker added more to his list of preseason honors on Monday, as he was one of 30 quarterbacks named to the Manning Award preseason watch list.



The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning.

Hooker was also named to the Maxwell Award and Davey O'Brien Award watch lists.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, Arkansas's KJ Jefferson, Kentucky's Will Levis, and Will Rogers of Mississippi State are other quarterbacks in the SEC on the watch list.



The Manning Award is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates' bowl performances in its balloting.