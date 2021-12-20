Navy Shuler is excited to be a Tennessee Vol

Navy is the son of former Vols quarterback Heath Shuler. A call from UT head coach Josh Heupel sealed the deal on him joining the Vols.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In January, Tennessee football will have a familiar name join the roster.

Transfer quarterback Navy Shuler announced on Sunday that he will leave Appalachian State to join the Vols. He is the son of Vols legend and former quarterback Heath Shuler.

Navy sat down to speak with WBIR about his decision.

"To me, it was pretty simple," he said. "I mean it was a dream come true to play for Tennessee ever since I was a kid. As soon as Coach Heupel called me when I hit the portal, I knew I wanted to come to Tennessee."

Shuler wasn't sure if he would get a call to come play for the Vols or not, but he was thrilled when he did.

Navy said he and his dad have had multiple conversations about what it is like to be a Vol.

"I've had all the conversations, heard all the stories from when he was growing up and what's going to be like, and some advice so it's been pretty special," he said.

Shuler is excited to get to Rocky Top and work hard.

"I'm excited," he said. "I'm ready to go to work, get to Knoxville, meet my teammates and all of the support staff."

Shuler will have four years of eligibility remaining once he joins Tennessee.