Big Orange Out: UT calling on fans to wear nothing but orange when it takes on Alabama this weekend

UT fans are being asked to go extra Big Orange this weekend and flood Neyland with a sea of orange when the Crimson Tide arrive.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Neyland Stadium will be covered in orange this weekend for a Top 10 matchup between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 3 Alabama.

UT fans are being asked to put on the Big Orange Best for an "Orange Out" at Neyland Stadium, the school told WBIR on Monday morning. Athletic Director Danny White originally responded to some fans on Twitter confirming it after the fans asked to flood Neyland with a sea of orange when the Crimson Tide arrive. The game is sold out.

Recently on Sept. 24, Vols fans asked to Checker Neyland orange and white when Florida came to town. That wish was granted as well.

It’s exactly like CheckerNeyland except you don’t have to go on the website because EVERY SECTION IS ORANGE.



Participation is mandatory #OrangeOut pic.twitter.com/zQTYiAEYYc — CheckerNeyland (@CheckerNeyland) October 10, 2022

The Vols come into this game now as the sixth-ranked team in the country in the Associated Press Top 25. Alabama is ranked third.

ESPN's College GameDay will be on campus prior to the game for the second time this season as well.

Tennessee will do an Orange Out for fan apparel for the Alabama game per Tennessee Athletics. — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) October 10, 2022

UT also announced there will be another watch party at Vol Village starting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday until the game is over.