Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. named SEC Football Player of the Week

The 6'5 sophomore is one of UT's top pass rushers and a valuable disruptive defender this season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. has been named one of the week five SEC Players of the Week after an impressive performance against South Carolina.

Pearce gained some experience in his first year on Rocky Top, but only played 37 defensive snaps last season. This year, Pearce has a much larger role on Tennessee's defensive front.

On the year, Pearce tallies up seven tackles for loss and five sacks, with two of them coming from this most recent matchup against South Carolina.

🏈 WK5 | SEC Football Player of the Week



DEFENSIVE LINE: James Pearce Jr.



@Vol_Footbal x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/qEfASyiFpl — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 2, 2023

In the post-game press conference, Head Coach Josh Heupel acknowledged his growth so far this season.

"He's fundamentally continuing to get better," Heupel said. "He has grown as a person outside of the game, which has quickly allowed him to accelerate inside the game."