Vol football players head to New York City

In partnership with the Volunteer Club, quarterback Joe Milton III and wide receiver Ramel Keyton will visit New York City to ring the Nasdaq closing bell.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — A few Big Orange players will head to the Big Apple.

In a release from the Volunteer Club, it stated that Vols quarterback Joe Milton III and wide receiver Ramel Keyton will head to New York City on Wednesday, May 24.

The Volunteer Club said Milton and Keyton would participate in the Nasdaq closing bell ceremony. According to the Volunteer Club, the two-day trip aims to give both players networking experience and opportunities to develop their personal brands in their future careers.