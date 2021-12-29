'It matters a great deal to our program': Josh Heupel speaks as Vols finalize bowl preparations

Heupel announced starting offensive lineman Cade Mays will not play in the Music City Bowl.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel had a joint press conference with Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm on Wednesday afternoon a day ahead of the Music City Bowl.

The big news for the Vols is when Heupel said starting offensive lineman Cade Mays, a Knoxville native, will not play in the game due to an injury. Duane Davis and Jeremiah Crawford are expected to get reps in his place.

This will be the second key player that won't play for the Vols as cornerback Alontae Taylor announced a couple of weeks ago he wouldn't play in the bowl game so he could prepare for his pro career.

Heupel said the rest of the team is ready to go and excited for the task ahead.

"Excited that we get to play here inside of our home state," he said. "We are looking forward to a great football game. Purdue is a great football team. We are looking forward to a sold-out stadium and having a lot fun finishing off our season."

Music City Bowl representatives said the game is just a few hundred seats from being a sellout.

They also announced Tennessee would be the visitor team in this game. However, there is a lot of orange expected in the stands.

The question came up about how serious the Vols players are taking this game, as many believe bowl games aren't that important anymore. Heupel said his team is locked in.

"This is a game that our players pushed towards to and it matters a great deal to our program," he said.

It also matters a great deal to the Boilermakers. Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm spoke highly about his team's excitement and spoke highly of Tennessee football as they finalize their preparations for Thursday's game.

"We are excited to play a very quality opponent," he said. "Josh Heupel has done a great job with his team this year. They have a lot of talent and some big wins. We know it's going to be an environment with a lot of orange in the stadium, but I know a lot of Purdue fans will come down as well"

Tennessee and Purdue face off at 3 p.m. on Thursday inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The game will also be broadcasted on ESPN.