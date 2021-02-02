Kickoff announced for Tennessee vs. Alabama game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The game time is set for the face-off between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide.



Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on ESPN on Oct. 23. The Vols and Crimson Tide will play in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.



The Vols have not beaten the Crimson Tide since 2006. Alabama won 48-17 against Tennessee last season.



Tennessee plays 11th ranked Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 16, looking to improve to 5-2 on the season.



Alabama is currently 5-1 overall and will play Mississippi State on Saturday.