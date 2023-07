The Vols will take on Austin Peay in Neyland Stadium on Sept. 9 at 5 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's (almost) football time in Tennessee!

Tennessee football's first home game of the season will kick off at 5 p.m., the University of Tennessee announced Tuesday.

The Sept. 9 home opener vs. Austin Peay will be aired on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

Tennessee football opens the season a week earlier vs. Virginia at Nissan Stadium on Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. CDT.