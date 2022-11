The game will start at 7:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, Nov. 26 on the SEC Network, according to a tweet from Tennessee Football.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football announced the kickoff time for its in-state rivalry game against Vanderbilt.

