Lane Kiffin booed in return to Neyland Stadium

Former Tennessee football coach returned to Neyland Stadium on Saturday, this time as the head coach of Ole Miss, and received boos as he walked onto the field.

He simply waved back at the Vols fans and then shrugged.. When asked earlier this week, he said he didn't know how he'd be received,

Kiffin coached Tennessee in 2009. The Vols went 7-6 that season.

He was at Tennessee e for one lone season before infamously leaving to become the head coach of USC. After notable stops there, as an assistant for Alabama, and the head coach of Florida Atlantic, he now coaches the Rebels.

Ole Miss is the 13th ranked team in the country this year. Tennessee looks to pull off the upset in Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 and will be televised on SEC Network.