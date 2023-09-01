MEDIC's annual Tennessee vs. Florida blood drive returns

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is in on the fun this year and has made a friendly wager with Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — MEDIC Regional Blood Center's annual UT vs. Florida blood donation competition is back.

This year, MEDIC and LifeSouth Blood Center in Florida will see who collects the highest number of red blood cell products from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15—ahead of the Tennessee vs. Florida game.

Those who donate at MEDIC this week will receive a special t-shirt and multiple coupons.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is in on the fun this year and has made a friendly wager with Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward.

If MEDIC wins, Ward will have to sing Rocky Top and send Jacobs some gator. If LifeSouth wins, Jacobs will have to do the "gator chomp" and send Ward some Calhoun's ribs.

You can watch the video below.