Here's what fans need to know for the Vols game at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Thousands of fans are expected to head to Nashville over the weekend to watch the Vols take on the Virginia Cavaliers in the first game of the season. The game will start at 11 a.m. Central Time on Saturday.

The Vols will play inside of Nissan Stadium, surrounded by fans who sold out the game. To enter the stadium, the same clear bag standards will apply as they do in Neyland Stadium.

Mobile tickets are also required, so fans should make sure their phones are fully charged before heading to the game. Staff at the stadium won't accept printed tickets. Nissan Stadium is also cashless, meaning only credit card and mobile payments will be accepted at concession stands, bars and retail locations.

Coolers, glass bottles and cans also cannot be carried into Nissan Stadium, according to its online policies. People with medical needs can reach out to security staff members for help.

Tennessee will host a Vol Walk at 8:45 a.m. Central Time on the east side of Nissan Stadium. SEC Nation is also expected to be at the game, showcasing the "neutral site showdown." Joining SEC Nation from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. Eastern Time will be Marty and McGee Presented by Old Trapper.