Opinion: Why Joe Milton will be the Vols starting quarterback

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel on Monday once again said no starter was named. WBIR’s Karthik Venkataraman gives his take on why it will be Joe Milton.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee football’s season opener on September 2 isn’t too far away, but who the starting quarterback will be remains an unanswered question.

Head coach Josh Heupel said on Monday that a starter still hasn’t been named and that the players don’t know either.

That doesn’t mean we can’t speculate who it will be. WBIR Sports Director Karthik Venkataraman thinks it will be Joe Milton.

WHO IS JOE MILTON?

Milton is a transfer signal caller from the University of Michigan who joined the falls after spring football wrapped up.

He played his first season as a starter with the Wolverines last year during the pandemic shortened slate of games.

In those six contests, he started five games. Milton threw for 1,077 yards on 56/7 completion percentage. He had four passing touchdowns, four interceptions

Not the greatest stats, but a chance to turn the page with the Vols.

AN OBSERVATION OF REPS AMONG THE QBS

Let’s start by saying we weren’t allowed to watch practice on Monday and generally aren’t allowed to watch a lot of practice anyways.

However, we can see some of the drills that happen. This past Friday, Milton was throwing first reps in some drills and the only quarterback that threw individually to wide receivers in those drills. He would then go in rotation where he would throw with quarterback Hendon Hooker and then Hooker with throw with Harrison Bailey.

Last Friday isn’t a huge sample size. It is a data point. What goes on after the practice doors are closed is uncertain. However, that drill makes it seem like Milton is the starter and Hooker is the backup based on reps.

WHY MILTON WOULD MAKE SENSE

Milton is built like a freight train.

He is six feet five inches tall and weighs 244 pounds. The man is what they call a unit of muscle.

That often equates to durability when thinking about injuries and arm strength. Milton has thrown some nice deep passes caught on video this year. Not saying he will always be a consistent passer, but he has the tools.

The other reason we provide is a player who is more of a pocket passer will likely work better in Heupel’s system. If Hooke is indeed the backup to Milton, then Milton has the edge. Hooker has more rushing attempts that completions last season at Virginia Tech.

Maybe that isn’t the case anymore, but Hooker relied on his legs a lot in the past. Milton might be the better quarterback for the passing game for that reason alone.

WHAT’S NEXT

Hueupel said on Monday the team will see where they are at the end of the week on the quarterback situation.