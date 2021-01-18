Pruitt brought "scandal and/or ridicule" to UT, termination letter says

In the termination letter, the University of Tennessee said former head coach Jeremy Pruitt failed to promote an atmosphere of NCAA compliance.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee blamed now-former head coach Jeremy Pruitt for expected serious NCAA violations that could continue to bring scandal to the university, the notice firing him for cause said Monday.

The university said Pruitt sat for a seven hour interview with external lawyers hired to conduct the school's internal probe last Thursday. The still-undisclosed NCAA violation findings are expected to be of the most serious infraction level.

"The university has also concluded that these likely findings were the result of either your material neglect or lack of reasonable prevention compliance measures," the university told Pruitt in a termination letter.

"In addition, the university has concluded that the NCAA will likely find that you failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance within the football program and/or monitor the activities of the coaches and staff members who report, directly or indirectly, to you," the termination letter continued.

"Your failures are likely to lead to significant penalties to the university and has jeopardized the eligibility of our student athletes," the letter said, underscoring the seriousness of the alleged violations and the potential sanctions or fines UT may now face.

The university said Pruitt's failure to maintain compliance and monitor his staff

"is bringing and will likely continue to bring the University into considerable public disrepute, embarrassment, contempt, scandal and/or ridicule."

UT fired Pruitt Monday and named newly-hired defensive assistant coach Kevin Steele as "acting" head coach. Pruitt leaves Rocky Top with a 16-19 record. The university also fired nine other football program staff members as part of the NCAA probe.