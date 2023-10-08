SEC Nation coming to UT Campus for Vols vs. Texas A&M game

The traveling pre-game show was also at UT's opening game against Virginia in Nashville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The SEC Network's weekly pre-game show, SEC Nation, is coming to the Scruffy City for the Vols game against Texas A&M, according to Tennessee Athletics.

SEC Nation will be live from the Ayers Hall lawn. SEC Nation airs live from 10 a.m.-noon on SEC Network and follows Marty & McGee, which airs from 9-10 a.m.

According to a release, Laura Rutledge will be hosting her seventh season of SEC Nation and her eighth on the show overall. She will be joined by Tennessee alumnus Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow.

UT Athletics said it will be the tenth time SEC Nation has originated from UT Campus. The show was also present for the Vols' season-opening victory against Virginia in Nashville.