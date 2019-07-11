Some Vol fans are thinking about an SEC title! It's thanks to the SECNetwork who tweeted saying Tennessee technically can still win the SEC East.

Here's how:

First, Tennessee has to win its final three games.

Then, Georgia has to lose its final three SEC games against Missouri, Auburn and Texas A&M.

AND – Florida has to also lose its final two SEC games against Vanderbilt and Missouri.

So, yes we're saying there's a chance.

