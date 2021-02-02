Two UT Football players earn SEC Weekly Honors

Officials said that Mays and Whitehead played key roles in UT's record-setting offensive performance during the Vols' game against Missouri.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football had a pair of players earn SEC weekly honors on Monday, according to Tennessee Athletics.

Right tackle Cade Mays was named the Offensive Lineman of the Week and running back Len'Neth Whitehead was named Co-Freshman of the Week.

Officials said that Mays and Whitehead played key roles in UT's record-setting offensive performance during the Vols' 62-24 rout of Missouri on Saturday afternoon in Columbia.

With their help, Tennessee finished with 683 total yards and 458 yards on the ground, representing the most rushing yards in a road game in school history and the most overall since rushing for 513 yards against Washington & Lee on November 10, 1951, Tennessee Athletics said.

Officials said that the Vols' 683 yards of total offense were their most since racking up 684 yards at Texas A&M on October 8, 2016