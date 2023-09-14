x
Vols Football

Where was Smokey XI during the Tennessee home opener?

The bluetick coonhound is still in training!
Credit: UT Basketball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some fans noticed that Smokey XI was not at the home opener last Saturday. 

The "freshman" mascot is still training but was at the game against Austin Peay. 

Smokey X was prepared to run out of the "T," but a 30-minute weather delay prevented that from happening. 

Smokey XI was set to make his debut in Fall 2022. One of his trainers said, "Smokey 11 is a bit, maybe, a kinder, gentler soul."  

The Hudson family has been raising generations of Smokey since the bluetick coonhound won out as the mascot for the University of Tennessee in 1953.

Heading to a UT game? Pack your patience

