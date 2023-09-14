Where was Smokey XI during the Tennessee home opener?

The bluetick coonhound is still in training!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some fans noticed that Smokey XI was not at the home opener last Saturday.

The "freshman" mascot is still training but was at the game against Austin Peay.

Smokey X was prepared to run out of the "T," but a 30-minute weather delay prevented that from happening.

Smokey XI was set to make his debut in Fall 2022. One of his trainers said, "Smokey 11 is a bit, maybe, a kinder, gentler soul."