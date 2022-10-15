No. 6 Tennessee defeats No. 3 Alabama for first time since 2006, 52-49

The Vols had a huge start, but Alabama would not be taken down so easily. The game came down to the wire in the final minute, with the Vols coming out on top.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee put up its best performance in a long time against rival Alabama, and in the end -- the Vols would finally put an end to the Crimson Tide's 15-game winning streak in a thrilling finish in Knoxville, 52-49.

Vol fans rushed the field after the game-winning field goal broke a dead heat between Tennessee and Alabama. Fans succeeded in taking both the goalposts down after the field became a complete sea of orange.

Tennessee got a stop with their defense to open the game. They then scored on their opening drive on a one-yard touchdown run from Jabari Small.

Alabama responded with their next drive on an eight-yard Jahmyr Gibbs rushing touchdown to tie it at 7-7.

The Vols then scored two touchdowns in a row while the defense and home crowd played a huge part in disrupting the Crimson Tide offense.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker found wide receiver Jalin Hyatt on a 36-yard touchdown to make it 14-7. On their next drive, Hooker found Hyatt again for an 11-yard touchdown. to make it 21-7.

The Vols were up 21-10 and had to punt. The punt was muffed by Alabama though and UT recovered.

Tennessee took advantage and got up 28-10 when tight end Princeton Fant lined up at tailback and scored a rushing touchdown from two yards out.

Alabama trimmed the deficit after Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks.

Alabama scored on a field goal with under a minute left until halftime to make it 28-20 with the Vols leading at the half.

In the second half, the Vols saw the Crimson Tide tie the game at 28-28 after a Gibbs rushing touchdown and two-point conversion.

The Vols quickly regained the lead when Hooker hit Hyatt yet again for a touchdown pass for 60 yards to make it 34-28 after a missed extra point.

Alabama then took the lead, going up 35-34 after another Gibbs rushing touchdown.

That would be the score heading into the fourth quarter. The Vols once again regained the lead with Hooker connecting with Hyatt for a 78-yard touchdown pass. After Hyatt's fourth touchdown reception set a school record. The two-point conversion attempt was good and the Vols went up 42-35.

Alabama tied the game once again after another touchdown pass from Young. On Tennessee's next drive, they fumbled the ball and Alabama took a 49-42 lead with 7:49 to go.

The Vols found a way back in the game. After what seemed like the finishing blow for the Crimson Tide where Hooker was intercepted and taken to the house for an Alabama touchdown, it was called back after a defensive pass interference call.

The Vols cashed in on a touchdown to tie when Hooker found Hyatt for their fifth touchdown of the game together.

Alabama had a chance to take the lead with under 30 seconds to go, but missed a 49-yar field goal attempt.

Hooker led a quick drive to set up a field goal attempt of their own. Vols kicker Chase McGrath knocked in the game-winning field goal from 40 yards out and UT won.

It was their first win against Alabama since 2006. The Vols stay undefeated overall and in SEC play.

The Vols play UT Martin next Saturday at noon.