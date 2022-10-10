Heading to the Alabama-Tennessee game? From parking to parties, here's what you need to know

If you want to watch the game with fans but couldn't nab tickets, UT announced it will hold another watch party at Vol Village Saturday afternoon.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 6 Tennessee will take on No. 3 Alabama in a massively anticipated and sold-out matchup between the two undefeated teams at Neyland Stadium.

Gates open at Neyland for the Third Saturday in October at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 15.

The undefeated Vols are hoping to finally break a nearly two-decade-long losing streak against the similarly undefeated Crimson Tide. The last time Tennessee beat Alabama was in 2006.

It's an 'Orange Out' game at Neyland, which means you are highly encouraged to wear plenty of the iconic color to ensure the Crimson Tide is washed out in a sea of orange.

The Vol Walk will begin at 1:15 p.m. at the Torchbearer statue in Circle Park, with the Pride of the Southland Band marching at 1:50 p.m.

UT has a ton of game day info you can check out at this link.

As of Monday evening, the cheapest tickets for Saturday's game are $386. Paul Pittman, a Vol superfan, said someone offered him $500 a piece for his two tickets. He paid $600 on season tickets at the beginning of this season.

"I will not be selling my tickets for sure," Pittman said. "There's no way that I wouldn't pay at least $2,000 for those tickets."

How can I watch the game?

If you are watching from home, the game will air on CBS starting at 3:30 p.m. ESPN College GameDay's pregame show will also broadcast from Rocky Top for the second time this year.

If you want to watch the game with lots of fans but couldn't nab tickets, UT announced it will hold another watch party like it did with the Florida game at Volunteer Village starting at 12:30 p.m. until the game ends. All students and fans are invited and no game ticket is required.

#Volnation - Let’s run it back! If you can’t join us in Neyland on Saturday, come hang out at Vol Village and watch us take on the Tide big screen style! #GBO🍊 pic.twitter.com/ecnprP0Ged — Danny White (@AD_DannyWhite) October 10, 2022

Where do I park?

Because this is a sold-out game -- the earlier you can make your way to downtown Knoxville, the better. Parking fills up fast on game days, and most parking on UT's campus is limited to those with parking passes.

Campus parking opens up at 7 a.m. on game days.

UT has created a map of permit parking areas at this link. Non-permit public parking is also available on campus for $40 at the UT Culinary Institute and Creamery across from Sorority Village.

If you don't have a parking permit, downtown Knoxville has a number of parking garages and street spots available. You can find a map of garages and parking areas in the downtown area at this link. Free parking is available at the Market Square and State Street garages, but the rest will cost either $10 or $20. On-street metered parking is available along certain roads near the stadium for $25/day.

Limited free ADA/accessible parking is available on the UT Agriculture Campus along Joe Johnson Drive on a first-come, first-served basis. A valid accessible parking placard or license plate is required to park in those spots.

KAT's game day shuttles will be running Saturday on the Civic Coliseum, Old City and Market Square routes. You can find more details about the routes and prices on KAT"s website.