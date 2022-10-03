Tennessee cornerback Warren Burrell will miss rest of season after upper body surgery

Burrell started at cornerback for the Vols this season but was injured in the Pittsburgh game and hadn't played since. He has 22 career starts.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football will be missing a key piece the rest of this season on the defensive side of the ball.

Vols head coach Josh Heupel said starting cornerback Warren Burrell will miss the rest of the season following upper body surgery. The senior started the first two games of the season for UT but was injured during the Pittsburgh game and hasn't played since. Burrell started every game last season for UT.

Before his injury, Burrell had 12 total tackles and one pass breakup.

He still has two years remaining of eligibility, according to Tennessee Athletics.