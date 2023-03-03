Tennessee EDGE Byron Young shines at NFL Scouting Combine

From his blazing 40-yard dash to his broad jump, the Vol was impressive.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tennessee EDGE rusher Byron Young put on quite the show at the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday.

Young was blazing fast in the 40-yard dash with n official time of 4.43 seconds. That was the second-fastest for a defensive lineman and the fourth-fastest for that position in the last 20 years.

His broad jump was 11 feet, which was the longest jump of the day between defensive linemen and linebackers. His vertical jump of 38 inches was the second-best among defensive linemen.

Young transferred to Tennessee for the 2021 season after playing junior college at Georgia Military College. In his two seasons with the Vols, he totaled 12.5 sacks, seven of which came this past season. He also totaled 83 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss an interception and two pass deflections in his career at UT.

The NFL Draft begins on Apr. 27.