KNOXVILLE, Tenn — With the summer heat in full swing, the Tennessee football team is staying cool in a unique way. In a video posted to the team's social media accounts Tuesday, the team showed off its cooling trailer.

"Some time in the middle of practice, we take a 3-5 minute break," senior associate director of sports medicine Jeronimo Boche said in the video. "The guys run over and get into the trailer."

The trailer is cooled to 17 degrees before the players are let in. During media availability, senior linebacker Daniel Bitiuli expressed his support for the trailer.

"Y'all see how hard it is in practice, we're burning up sweat like crazy," he said. "Being able to have that to cool down is really clutch. I love it."

Ryan Dulling is a physical therapist at Foothills Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine in South Knoxville. He said cooling chambers help athletes speed up the recovery process.

"For people who are going to be active and who are going to be doing things, five to seven days a week, it really helps the body from the inside out," he said.

Dulling explained that working out causes a lot of waste to build up in the muscles, but cooling chambers or ice baths help flush out the waste quickly.

"You're able to perform quicker than you normally would with a decrease in soreness," he said. "This can be used by everyday people that are just wanting to get fit, or maybe get healthier and working out three to five times a week."

