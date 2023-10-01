Tennessee Football ends season with best AP poll finish since 2001 at No. 6

The Vols were No. 6 in the final AP Top 25 poll of the season. It was Tennessee's best finish since 2001, which was also the last time the Vols finished 11-2.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football's historic run this year didn't quite reach 1998 championship-level heights, but it did come close after the Vols closed out the season in the top 10 and posted their best finish in more than two decades.

The Associated Press released its final Top 25 poll of the 2022-23 season after the Georgia Bulldogs became back-to-back national champions Monday night.

The Vols posted their best finish since 2001, ranking No. 6 in the country after winning the Orange Bowl and going 11-2 for the season. Tennessee similarly went 11-2 in 2001 but finished a little higher in the final AP Poll that year at No. 4.

UT said this is the 24th time the team has finished in the AP top 10 and the 19th time in the AFCA Coaches poll.

The AP reported this is the second straight season that a record number of teams started the season ranked and ended unranked, saying half of the final top 10 began the season unranked -- including Tennessee.

"The climb to the top 10 was further remarkably illustrated by the fact that the Vols entered the season unranked in both polls," UT said. "While receiving votes in August, it took UT four weeks to enter the top 10, including the No. 1 spot in the initial College Football Playoff rankings on Nov. 1. It's the ninth time in AP poll history that the Vols began a season unranked and finished ranked. It was the best finish from a preseason unranked UT team since the 1989 team went from unranked to No. 5 after winning the SEC championship and Cotton Bowl."