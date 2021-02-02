Tennessee football QB Joe Milton will start week one against Bowling Green

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel announced on Monday that quarterback Joe Milton will start week one against Bowling Green.
Milton earned the starting spot after transferring from Michigan and joining the Vols after spring practices.
The redshirt junior started five games for the Wolverines last season and made six appearances. He went 80-141 on pass attempts, 1077 passing yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions. His best game came against Indiana as he threw for 344 yards, three touchdowns, but also had two interceptions.
Hendon Hooker and Harrison Bailey will be Milton's backups at the position.
Game time against Bowling Green is at 8 p.m. on Thursday.