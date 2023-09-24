Tennessee rises to No. 21 in latest AP Top 25 rankings

The Vols are up two spots from last week's poll after defeating UTSA 45-14 on Saturday.

Tennessee football has made the jump to No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, released on Sunday afternoon.

The Vols are coming off a bounce-back performance against UTSA in Neyland Stadium, where the Vols defeated the Roadrunners 45-14. Tennessee jumped Colorado and UCLA after those squads suffered losses in week four and fell out of the top 25.

UT jumped two spots from No. 23 last week and the team is now 3-1 this season as the team prepares to get back into SEC play.

Tennessee will stay home to take on South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

The Gamecocks dashed the Vols' playoff hopes a season ago when they defeated UT 63-38 in Columbia in a game where Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker also suffered a season-ending injury.