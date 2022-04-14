Tennessee football will play season opener on SEC Network Primetime

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football will kick off the 2022 season under the lights at Neyland Stadium for a primetime clash with Ball State.
UT athletics announced on Thursday that the Vols will play a "Neyland at Night" matchup in an SEC Network primetime slot on Thursday, September 1 at 7 p.m.
The night game will put the newly-renovated Neyland Stadium on display, and will also mark the 50th anniversary of the first night game in Neyland.
The contest was originally scheduled for Saturday, September 3. It will be the first time Tennessee and Ball State will be squaring off in football.