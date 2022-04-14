Tennessee football will play season opener on SEC Network Primetime

Vols will host "Neyland at Night" clash against Ball State on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. The announcement moves Tennessee's season opener two days earlier.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football will kick off the 2022 season under the lights at Neyland Stadium for a primetime clash with Ball State.

UT athletics announced on Thursday that the Vols will play a "Neyland at Night" matchup in an SEC Network primetime slot on Thursday, September 1 at 7 p.m.

The night game will put the newly-renovated Neyland Stadium on display, and will also mark the 50th anniversary of the first night game in Neyland.