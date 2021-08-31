A look at Tennessee Football's week one depth chart

The Vols kick off the 2021 season and the Josh Heupel era on Thursday against Bowling Green. Here's the week one depth chart at each position.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football enters Neyland Stadium Thursday as 34-point favorite against its week one opponent, Bowling Green.

"We have been at work over the course of the weekend. We had three really good practices." Heupel said on Monday.

"Guys are mentally and physically in a really good spot. We need to clean some things up the next couple of days, but we are excited for the opportunity to go play inside Neyland Stadium."

Head coach Josh Heupel announced on Monday that Michigan transfer Joe Milton will start at quarterback.

"At the end of the day, Joe's grasp of our offense in a short amount of time, his growth during the middle portion of training, and his acceleration in what we are doing with his physical attributes and decision making led us to put the ball in his hands for the first game," Heupel said with naming Milton as QB one.

Here's a look at the rest of the depth chart.

At running back, it looks like it will be by committee. The Vols listed Tiyon Evans or Jabari Small as starters in week one.

At wide receiver, Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt are starting. The third receiver will be either Velus Jones Jr. or JaVonta Payton.

Payton is a standout transfer from Mississippi State who has shown he has the ability to create space in his routes going against SEC defenses.

At tight end, either Jacob Warren or Princeton Fant will start week one.

The offensive line will be highlighted by left tackle Darnell Wright and left guard Jerome Carvin. Cade Mays will start at the right tackle this season.

Javontez Spraggins will start at right guard.

On the other side of the ball, defensive coordinator Tim Banks has said he wants flexibility at every position.

In the secondary, Trevon Flowers and Jaylen McCollough earned the start at safety.

Theo Jackson will start at the start position, which is usually the player with the most versatility in the backfield.

At cornerback, Alontae Taylor and Warren Burrell will start week one.

Jeremy Banks and Juwan Mitchell earned the start at linebacker.

At defensive tackle, Matthew Butler is the top guy to watch. Elijah Simmons will also start at tackle.

Ja'Quain Blakely and either Tyler Baron or Byron Young will start at the defensive end.

And finally, at special teams, Paxton Brooks will punt the ball for Tennessee and either Chase McGrath or Toby Wilson will start at placekicker.