Tennessee Football will wear black jerseys against South Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football will have a different look on the field on Saturday against South Carolina.

Vols players will wear alternate black uniforms when the Gamecocks visit Neyland Stadium.

The team showed off the new look prior to the game on their Twitter account. The helmets will be white in color and the numbers and letters are orange in color.

It's the first time Tennessee has worn black jerseys since 2009 when they played South Carolina. That time they wore orange pants though. It will be the first time in black pants.

It will be Tennessee's first home SEC game of the season after traveling on the road to take on Florida and Missouri.

The Vols are 3-2 overall on the season and 1-1 in conference play.