Tennessee football will wear 'Dark Mode' uniforms against South Carolina

The Vols last wore their all-black uniform combo against Kentucky last season on Oct. 25.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 21 Tennessee football will once again don its all-black "Dark Mode" uniform combination on Saturday when the team hosts South Carolina at Neyland Stadium.

The Gamecocks were the first team Tennessee ever wore black jerseys against when the Vols took on South Carolina on Halloween 2009. That uniform combination featured white helmets and orange pants instead of the more recent all-black features.

Tennessee last wore the "Dark Mode" jerseys for a game against Kentucky on Oct. 25, 2022, which was the debut of the black helmets. The Vols wore a version of the all-black uniforms with white helmets for two games during the 2021 season against South Carolina as well as Georgia.