UT: 'No talks' to bring back the Tennessee-Kentucky rivalry's beer barrel trophy

A tragic DUI crash led the two schools to sideline the beer barrel more than two decades ago. It still exists, but UT said there are no plans yet to bring it back.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been almost 25 years since a Tennessee or Kentucky football player lifted a colorful beer barrel in triumph after a win in their rivalry matchup, and the University of Tennessee said there have been no talks yet to bring the unique trophy back.

In 1925, the two teams decided to turn an ordinary beer barrel into a trophy bearing both teams' colors that would keep track of the history of their rivalry.

The last time it was lifted in victory was in November 1997 when Peyton Manning led the Vols to a decisive victory in Lexington.

Picture this: It’s 1997, the Vols are at Kentucky. Peyton is 25-of-35 for 523 yards, 5 TDs, no INTs. He sets the single game record for passing yards. Vols win 59-31 and Pride of the Southland erupts in Rocky Top 🍊🍊🍊 #PeytonHOF pic.twitter.com/R2ZZQ4rSiE — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 5, 2017

Anyone who knows anything about the history of Tennessee Football knows which team would've lifted it in 1998, but a tragedy in Kentucky just days before the game would sideline the beer barrel -- seemingly for good.

Kentucky police said on Nov. 15, 1998, UK football player Jason Watts was driving under the influence with his friend and teammate, Arthur Steinmetz, and another friend, Scott Brock, riding as passengers. The truck crashed, killing Steinmetz and Brock.

Watts initially faced a drunk driving charge and second-degree manslaughter, but later went on to plead guilty to two counts of reckless homicide and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was released from prison a few months later on parole.

Tennessee and Kentucky decided it was best not to bring out the beer barrel that year with the sudden tragedy weighing heavily on Kentucky fans' hearts.

In the years that have followed, the beer barrel remains in retirement a relic of the rivalry.

When it was still used, the barrel spent most of its time in Tennessee. The Vols had etched 81 wins, 25 losses, and 9 tie games onto it.