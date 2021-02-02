Tennessee opens up SEC play against Florida on Saturday

The Vols lost 15 of the last 16 meetings in this rivalry. Can they pull off the upset this year?

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Tennessee football will look to shock the college football world when they take on rival Florida on Saturday in Gainesville.

The Gators are the 11th ranked team in the country and the Vols are looking to make some noise.

TENNESSEE

The Vols are coming off a 56-0 drumming of Tennessee Tech last weekend, in what was their best performance of the season.

The defense forced four turnovers and quarterback Henson Hooker led the way with four touchdowns in the win.

Tennessee went 2-1 in three non-conference games to start the year. They won against Bowling Green in week one and lost narrowly to Pittsburgh in week two before taking care of the Golden Eagles.

The Vols will have Knoxville native Cooper Mays back in the starting lineup starting at center. He missed game action since getting injured in the first half of week one.

Tennessee comes in with the fifth-best rushing defense in yards allowed per game. They’ll need to do a good job against the Gators in that area.

FLORIDA

The Gators are coming off a wild game, which they barely lost, to the top-ranked team in the country — Alabama.

Florida looks to bounce back in a big way against Tennessee after letting a chance to win over the Crimson Tide slip away.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen said they expect to have a key piece of their offense back in the lineup this week. Quarterback Anthony Richardson, who sees playing time along with quarterback Emory Jones, is anticipated to be ready to go.

In two games, Richardson has thrown for 192 yards and two touchdowns. He has run for an impressive 275 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.

Florida is second in the nation in rushing yards per game. They have five players who have 100 yards rushing or higher this season.

GAME INFO