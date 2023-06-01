Tennessee lands 4-star Oregon WR transfer Dont'e Thornton

The 6-5 wide out totaled 26 catches for 541 yards and three touchdowns with the Ducks over the last two seasons.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee has landed another four-star commit, this time with Oregon wide receiver transfer Dont'e Thornton.

Thornton announced he had committed to the Vols Monday on social media.

Thornton was ranked the 50th top transfer in the country by 24/7 Sports. Tennessee has also moved up its recruiting rankings and is currently the No. 9 recruiting team in the country with 30 commits, including one five-star and 14 four-star recruits.

Heupel said recruiting efforts gained a lot of momentum in his second year at the helm of the program.