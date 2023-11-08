Tennessee ranked No. 12 in the preseason AP poll

This is the highest ranking in the preseason that the Vols have received since 2016.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football was ranked No. 12 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday.

The Vols received their first preseason ranking in the poll since 2020. It is their highest ranking since 2016 in the poll.

Tennessee was ranked No. 10 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll on Aug. 7. The first College Football Playoff ranking won't be released until Oct. 31.

UT is coming off a season where they finished 11-2 and won a New Year’s Six Bowl by beating Clemson in the Orange Bowl.

The Vols were picked in the SEC media preseason poll to finish second in the SEC East behind Georgia. They were given the fourth most votes to win the SEC Championship.

A few Vols have been named to national preseason watch lists. Quarterback Joe Milton is on the watch list for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award. The redshirt senior has also been included on the Maxwell and Davey O'Brien Award watch lists.

Running back Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright have been named to the Doak Walker Award watch list.

Offensive lineman Cooper Mays was selected on the preseason watch list for the Rimington Trophy and tight end Jacob Warren is on the Mackey Award's.

Wide receiver Bru McCoy was a preseason second-team All-SEC election.. Milton, offensive linemen Javontez Spraggins and Mays were preseason third-team All-SEC selections.