SEC: One Tennessee player, three Florida players suspended after fight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One Tennessee football player and three Florida football players will be suspended for the first half of their games this Saturday, the SEC announced.

Tennessee defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott, Florida offensive lineman Damieon George, Jr., Florida offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua and Florida tight end Dante Zanders were suspended after a fight broke out at the end of the Tennessee vs. Florida Game.

A near brawl on the field at the end of the the Tennessee-Florida game. pic.twitter.com/1AwN7PfoZo — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) September 17, 2023