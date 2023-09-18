SEC: One Tennessee player, three Florida players suspended after fight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One Tennessee football player and three Florida football players will be suspended for the first half of their games this Saturday, the SEC announced.
Tennessee defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott, Florida offensive lineman Damieon George, Jr., Florida offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua and Florida tight end Dante Zanders were suspended after a fight broke out at the end of the Tennessee vs. Florida Game.
The suspensions were determined after video review and consultation with the SEC, the University of Florida and the University of Tennessee.