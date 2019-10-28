LEXINGTON, Ky. — The SEC Office announced Monday that Tennessee will take on Kentucky at Kroger Field at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The schedule for the 11th weekend of the regular season is comprised of four conference games and three non-conference games.

The game will air on the SEC Network.

The weekly SEC Network triple-header on November 9 will feature Western Kentucky at Arkansas in the first game of the day, New Mexico State at Ole Miss in the afternoon window and Tennessee at Kentucky in primetime.

