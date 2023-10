The Vols will take on Texas A&M at Neyland Stadium on Oct. 14.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The No. 22 Tennessee Vols will get to enjoy a bye week on Oct. 7, but come the following weekend -- they will be gearing up to take on the Aggies here in Knoxville.

Tennessee Football takes on Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct. 14. The SEC announced the two teams will kick off at Neyland Stadium at 3:30 p.m. EDT. That game will air on CBS.