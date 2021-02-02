Kick-off time announced for Tennessee vs. Ole Miss game

The Vols will face the Rebels at Neyland Stadium on Oct. 16 starting at 7:30 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The University of Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, Oct. 16.

On Monday, Oct. 4, Tennessee Football announced kick-off will be 7:30 p.m. at Neyland Stadium.

The game will be available on the SEC Network.

Tennessee and Ole Miss have not faced off since 2014 when the Vols lost 34-3 in Mississippi.

This match-up marks the return of former Vols head coach Lane Kiffin to Neyland Stadium. He is currently in his second year over Ole Miss.

Kiffin is perhaps most remembered in Vol Nation for his departure in 2010 after 14 months as the Vols head coach.