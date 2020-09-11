Ahead of Tennessee matchup, Texas A&M pauses football practice after 2 test positive for COVID-19

The news could affect this weekend's matchup between the Vols and Texas A&M. However, Fischer said he is optimistic the Aggies will be able to play Saturday.

The #5 Texas A&M Aggies have run into some trouble with COVID-19 as the Tennessee Volunteers get ready to take them on in Neyland Stadium this Saturday.

TAMU Coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed Monday morning during his press conference a student-athlete and student worker had tested positive for COVID-19 following the team's trip to South Carolina.

Fisher said he has put a stop on practice activities Monday for safety so the team can do contact tracing. Team and staff have been retested to see if there are more cases and to prevent the virus' spread.

The news could affect this weekend's matchup between the Vols and Texas A&M. However, Fischer said he is optimistic the Aggies will be able to play at Neyland Saturday.

Texas A&M's weekly press conference, live from the Kyle FIeld Media Center.#gigem https://t.co/jhTANF1g5y — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 9, 2020

The news came after the Vols learned Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman had tested positive for COVID-19 following their Saturday matchup.

So far, no Vols had tested positive during Sunday's round of testing for players and staff, per UT Athletics. Tennessee will undergo two more rounds of COVID-19 tests before Saturday's game against the Aggies.

Vols Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt said defensive lineman LaTrell Bumphus will most likely miss the remainder of the season after someone fell onto his leg during warmups.

Tennessee, now 2-4, is on a four-game losing streak heading into this matchup with four conference games remaining.