The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl may be over, but VFLs everywhere are still celebrating.

Tennessee Football tweeted a hype video to both celebrate their win and look to the vols' bright future.

In the video, you hear head coach Jeremy Pruitt hyping up the team and adds that the vols have an advantage in the kicking game. Boy, was he right! UT's kicker Brent Cimaglia scored three field goals. He ended the game with 11 points, more than anyone else for Tennessee.

Here's to "the decade of the Vols."

