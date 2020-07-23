The double stripes are back, baby! Vol Football teases uniform comeback

Such a simple change, yet it's got Vol fans cheering like it's 1998 on Twitter.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Big news, Tennessee Football fans: The stripes are back!

That's right -- the double stripes on the pants are making a comeback to the Vol uniform lineup. Tell your friends and call up your family right now, because this is important!

People on Twitter began celebrating the news like it was 1998. Some dropped an "aight" or two, others were brought to tears that the days of solid white pants are over.