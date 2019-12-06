The VolShop is hosting a contest to give a Vol fan the chance have their design turned into a patch.

Winners will receive a free New Era cap and VolShop prize pack.

The chosen design will be offered as patches during the Tennessee versus Georgia game on Oct. 10.

VolShop annually hosts New Era Cap Company during one game day of the season. This year, New Era Cap is bringing their patch machine to apply patches to purchased New Era caps.

Even if your design doesn't win the contest, you can still buy a cap and have the patch applied for free.

The VolShop is taking submissions until June 30. Check their website to look at the submission details.

UT's first football game is August 31 against Georgia State. Click here to take a look at the full schedule.